Latest Forecast: Gusty Winds, Record High Temperatures, And A High Fire Danger
DENVER - A westerly downsloping wind along the Front Range on Tuesday will cause gusts over 50 mph, push temperatures into record territory, and create a very high fire danger. The record for February 21 in Denver is 71A set in 1995.
