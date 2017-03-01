Laramie County Sheriff's Office inves...

Laramie County Sheriff's Office investigates shots fired in south Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which several shots were fired at a Cheyenne home. It happened early Monday morning, just after midnight, at a trailer park in the 1400 block of South Greeley Highway.

