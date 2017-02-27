Firefighters quickly extinguish garag...

Firefighters quickly extinguish garage fire

Cheyenne firefighters made quick work of a fire in a detached single-family garage early Monday morning in the 2600 block of Bent Avenue. Firefighters were called out at 1:27 a.m., arrived on scene at 1:34 a.m. and had the fire under control about 10 minutes later.

