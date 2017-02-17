Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief James Martin to retire after 31 years

Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief James Martin announced today he will end a 31 plus year career with the department on February 28. Martin started with the Cheyenne Fire Department on May 11, 1985 as a firefighter and worked up the ranks which included engineer, interim assistant chief of training, battalion chief, operations division chief before being named interim Fire and Rescue Chief in May of 2010. He was appointed fire chief in September 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.