CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund Dinner and ...

CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund Dinner and Auction

12 hrs ago

The CFDTM Volunteer Crisis Fund is pleased to announce their 10th Annual fundraising dinner & auction will feature two nights of entertainment to mark the 10-year celebration in 2017. Wyoming's own "Chancey Williams and the Younger Brother Band" will perform on Friday, February 17th and will be joined by special guest "Kyle Shobe and the Walk 'Em Boys".

