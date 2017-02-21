Canadian airline testing wyoming winds
The high winds on Tuesday may not be good for many things, but they are great for airplane testing. Canadian airliner Bombardier Is in Cheyenne to crosswind test their CS300 aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question about Cheyenne
|Tue
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb 19
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|2
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|2
|There are more blacks in town than cowboys.
|Feb 11
|Tuna
|2
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Feb 7
|Frank
|98
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC