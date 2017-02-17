Bill penalizing misrepresenting service animals moves forward
The Senate Travel Committee advanced a bill on February 14 that would criminalize pet owners calling their dogs' service animals in order to bring them places like restaurants, stores or rental properties. The bill already passed the Wyoming House.
