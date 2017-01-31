Wyoming Tourism Conference
The Governor's Conference on Hospitality and Tourism is being held at the Little America Hotel in Cheyenne this week so industry officials can work to improve the state's tourism economy. Diane Shober from the Wyoming Office of Tourism told me that Wyoming's tourism economy has continued to be abundant even when other economies have suffered.
