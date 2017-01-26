Wyoming Gun Bills Pass Judiciary Committee

We have "Breaking News" from the Wyoming Capitol. Just moments ago, both gun bills - HB136 and HB137 - "Campus Carry" and "Repeal Gun Free Zones" legislation passed through the House Judiciary Committee! In a vote of 6-3, "Campus Carry" passed, and in a vote of 8-1, "Repeal Gun Free Zones" passed through committee.

