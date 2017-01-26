Wyoming Gun Bills Pass Judiciary Committee
We have "Breaking News" from the Wyoming Capitol. Just moments ago, both gun bills - HB136 and HB137 - "Campus Carry" and "Repeal Gun Free Zones" legislation passed through the House Judiciary Committee! In a vote of 6-3, "Campus Carry" passed, and in a vote of 8-1, "Repeal Gun Free Zones" passed through committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Jan 16
|thetimmann
|97
|read what annette marion wants to do w/pres ele...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|no aliens cpms osd mil w/dod obama none, really...
|Jan 2
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Dec 29
|CRAZY NETTY
|1
|Dennis paul dicampli lives Cheyenne Wyoming (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette amarion handf...
|Dec '16
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC