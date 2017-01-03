Winter Weather Impacts
The first winter storm of the season has hit the area, and it came with a punch! Meteorologist Oliver Smith tells me that this is the first time Cheyenne has seen five inches or more of snow since last spring, and even though it creates havoc on the roads, there are things this snowfall benefits. One of the positive impacts is on the water supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|no aliens cpms osd mil w/dod obama none, really...
|Jan 2
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Dec 29
|CRAZY NETTY
|1
|Dennis paul dicampli lives Cheyenne Wyoming (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette amarion handf...
|Dec 16
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Who hates cheyenne wyoming?
|Dec '16
|We hate cheyenne ...
|1
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Marvin
|95
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC