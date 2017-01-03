Winter Weather Impacts

Winter Weather Impacts

Friday Jan 6

The first winter storm of the season has hit the area, and it came with a punch! Meteorologist Oliver Smith tells me that this is the first time Cheyenne has seen five inches or more of snow since last spring, and even though it creates havoc on the roads, there are things this snowfall benefits. One of the positive impacts is on the water supply.

