Two Cheyenne Officers to Receive Lifesaving Award

Cheyenne police Officer Chuhralya and Officer Ryan will both receive a Lifesaving Award on February 1, at 5:00 pm at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. On December 19, 2016, Officer Chuhralya and Officer Ryan responded to a stabbing at the 800 block of Central Ave. and located the victim lying in an alley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.