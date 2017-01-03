Stolen guns recovered by Cheyenne Police Department
The Cheyenne Police Department has recovered multiple guns that were stolen from Marv's Other Place on November 16, 2016. David Labriola, 32, of Cheyenne, was arrested for the burglary which resulted in guns being stolen from the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read what annette marion wants to do w/pres ele...
|6 hr
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|no aliens cpms osd mil w/dod obama none, really...
|Jan 2
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Dec 29
|CRAZY NETTY
|1
|Dennis paul dicampli lives Cheyenne Wyoming (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette amarion handf...
|Dec 16
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Who hates cheyenne wyoming?
|Dec '16
|We hate cheyenne ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC