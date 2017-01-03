Stolen guns recovered by Cheyenne Pol...

Stolen guns recovered by Cheyenne Police Department

Friday Jan 6 Read more: KGWN

The Cheyenne Police Department has recovered multiple guns that were stolen from Marv's Other Place on November 16, 2016. David Labriola, 32, of Cheyenne, was arrested for the burglary which resulted in guns being stolen from the business.

