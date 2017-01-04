Solon wants Balangiga bells returned to PH

Bicol Party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe thinks it's high-time that the Americans return the war booty they took from Balangiga town in Eastern Samar over a century ago. Batocabe, president of the 40-member Party-list Coalition in the House of Representatives, mentioned potential efforts to recover the church bells amid suggestion that congressmen take back the "Golden Mace" award that it gave last October to former United States Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.