Solon wants Balangiga bells returned to PH
Bicol Party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe thinks it's high-time that the Americans return the war booty they took from Balangiga town in Eastern Samar over a century ago. Batocabe, president of the 40-member Party-list Coalition in the House of Representatives, mentioned potential efforts to recover the church bells amid suggestion that congressmen take back the "Golden Mace" award that it gave last October to former United States Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|no aliens cpms osd mil w/dod obama none, really...
|Mon
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Dec 29
|CRAZY NETTY
|1
|Dennis paul dicampli lives Cheyenne Wyoming (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette amarion handf...
|Dec 16
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Who hates cheyenne wyoming?
|Dec 8
|We hate cheyenne ...
|1
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Dec 6
|Marvin
|95
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC