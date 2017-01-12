Satellite images show Flagstaff's dar...

Satellite images show Flagstaff's dark skies success

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Yuma Sun

The National Park Service says Flagstaff is seeing the benefit of the city's decadeslong commitment to dark-sky friendly practices in the form of satellite images showing far less light pollution than a comparable-sized city. The Arizona Daily Sun reports the images show Flagstaff's nighttime light emissions are nearly 14 times fainter than those of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheyenne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read what annette marion wants to do w/pres ele... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
no aliens cpms osd mil w/dod obama none, really... Jan 2 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you... Dec 29 CRAZY NETTY 1
Dennis paul dicampli lives Cheyenne Wyoming (Mar '16) Dec 21 PSYCHOLOGIST 2
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette amarion handf... Dec 16 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
Who hates cheyenne wyoming? Dec '16 We hate cheyenne ... 1
See all Cheyenne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheyenne Forum Now

Cheyenne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheyenne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Cheyenne, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC