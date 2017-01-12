Satellite images show Flagstaff's dark skies success
The National Park Service says Flagstaff is seeing the benefit of the city's decadeslong commitment to dark-sky friendly practices in the form of satellite images showing far less light pollution than a comparable-sized city. The Arizona Daily Sun reports the images show Flagstaff's nighttime light emissions are nearly 14 times fainter than those of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
