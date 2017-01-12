Salvation Army in need of food for fo...

Salvation Army in need of food for food pantry

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: KGWN

Every year The Salvation Army in Cheyenne gives out more than 2,400 food boxes to people in need. These boxes are full of the food needed by our neighbors who are struggling to put food on the table.

