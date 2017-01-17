Ripped to Shreds by Jeanne Glidewell ...

Ripped to Shreds by Jeanne Glidewell is Released

The Story: While camping at the Rest 'n Peace RV Park near Buffalo, Wyoming, senior citizens and full-time RVers Rip and Rapella Ripple are intent on winning a wildlife photo contest. But priorities change when the park's owner, Bea Whetstone, is found dead in the surrounding forest... ripped to shreds.

