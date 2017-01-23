Previous Article:After Alaska Exit, Crowell & Moring Shutters in Cheyenne
Crowell & Moring, which last week watched its Anchorage office join Holland & Hart, has also shuttered a small outpost in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Gov. Former state Gov. Dave Freudenthal, who helmed the firm's presence in the city for the past six years, has started his own shop.
