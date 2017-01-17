MLK Day Celebrations in Cheyenne
Over 100 people gathered at the downtown depot and marched to the Supreme Court building to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Jacqueline Leonard, one of the guest speaker's spoke of the more trying times of the civil rights movement. She said, "... I can remember a time when it was hard to imagine black and white children holding hands."
