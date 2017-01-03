Man gets 55 years in prison for role ...

Man gets 55 years in prison for role in Pierce woman's death

A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a woman who investigators say was killed by a former town board member from Pierce and a group of bikers. The Weld County District Attorney's Office says 22-year-old Scott Hanchett was sentenced Wednesday for the September 2015 death of 34-year-old Tera Lewandowski, whose remains were found near Cheyenne, Wyoming.

