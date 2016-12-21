Kitty litter helps Wyoming bentonite ...

Kitty litter helps Wyoming bentonite past drilling slump

In this Dec. 16, 2016, photo, kitty litter products are displayed at a local store in Cheyenne, Wyo. The market for a peculiar type of clay mined in Wyoming is looking up, thanks to a better outlook for oil and gas drilling and to kitty litter.

Comments made yesterday: 33,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,053

