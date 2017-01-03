Jury convicts man accused of concealing victim in a barrel
A Nebraska man accused of killing another man and hiding his body in a barrel has been found guilty of first-degree murder. The Nebraska Attorney General's office says in a statement that a jury on Friday convicted 25-year-old Zachary Mueller, of Bridgeport.
