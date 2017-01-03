Judicial Learning Center opens in Cheyenne
In a corner of the State Law Library in the Wyoming Supreme Court Building, a new learning center has opened up. The Judicial Learning Center takes up 1,100 square feet of the library, and was inspired similar centers in the region, such as the Judicial Learning Center in Denver.
