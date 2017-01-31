Four abortion bills draw packed house...

Four abortion bills draw packed house to Cheyenne hearing

There was another packed house at the Wyoming Legislature in Cheyenne on Monday evening, and it wasn't to talk about education funding. About 90 minutes before an education funding public hearing, the state House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee conducted a public meeting to take comments on four proposed bills dubbed "abortion bills" by some in Wyoming.

