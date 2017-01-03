Cheyenne teacher arrested

A Cheyenne school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to distribute child pornography. Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say matt bell attempted to email a sexually explicit photo of a prepubescent girl.

