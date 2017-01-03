Cheyenne Regional Airport discusses 2...

Cheyenne Regional Airport discusses 2017 plans

Read more: KGWN

With the new year, Cheyenne Regional Airport says they are excited for new projects and expectations for 2017. Deputy Director of Cheyenne Regional Airport Jim Schell says there haven't been many changes made to the airport for several years, and the new projects will help benefit the Cheyenne community as well as users in the region.

