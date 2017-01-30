Cheyenne man sentenced to prison for ...

Cheyenne man sentenced to prison for voyeurism

Friday Jan 27 Read more: KGWN

A Wyoming man fainted when he was sentenced to up to two years in prison for using his cellphone to take video up a woman's skirt at a Cheyenne store last June. District Judge Catherine Rodgers on Thursday rejected a plea agreement that recommended 38-year-oid Joshua McCard be given a probationary sentence for voyeurism.

