Cheyenne man pleads guilty to trying to hit police with car

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Jimmie Ray Files pleaded on Wednesday pleaded guilty to seven felonies including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted bodily injury of a police officer and theft. Files led law enforcement on a 40-mile chase in a stolen vehicle down Interstate 25 on Aug. 21. Before he was apprehended he lurched the vehicle toward approaching patrolmen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.