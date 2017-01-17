Cheyenne man found guilty of aggravated kidnapping
Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg announced that 20 year old Arturo Gonzalez was convicted following a three day jury trial of Aggravated Kidnapping. Gonzalez was with a group of men that lured Zacherie Gooden to an apartment in Cheyenne wherein they proceeded to tie up and beat Gooden as a plan to rob him.
