Cheyenne man found guilty of aggravated kidnapping

Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg announced that 20 year old Arturo Gonzalez was convicted following a three day jury trial of Aggravated Kidnapping. Gonzalez was with a group of men that lured Zacherie Gooden to an apartment in Cheyenne wherein they proceeded to tie up and beat Gooden as a plan to rob him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.