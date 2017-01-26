Cheyenne couple injured in RV fire
It happened around 5:00am Monday morning at a trailer park along the South Greeley Highway. Deputies say an adult female and adult male were transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
