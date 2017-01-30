Around Wyoming
A state House committee has endorsed a bill to help deal with the expected onslaught of visitors coming to Wyoming to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. The House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee endorsed an amended version of House Bill 187 on a 5-4 vote Friday. The bill likely will go next to the House Appropriations Committee.
