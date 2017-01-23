America's Farmers Grow Rural Education Program back in Cheyenne
The America's Farmers Grow Rural Education Program is back in Cheyenne to invite farmers to nominate local public schools for the chance to win $10,000 and $25,000 grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math programs. The program will award approximately $2.3 million in 2017 to deserving schools - giving famers the opportunity to make a difference in their community and contribute to local students' success.
