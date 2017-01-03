Accident Alert issued in Cheyenne
Due to the high number of vehicle accidents related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department will only be responding to accidents that involve injuries, drunk drivers, immovable vehicles, or the inability to exchange information. Delayed accident forms are available in the Cheyenne Police Department lobby during normal business hours.
