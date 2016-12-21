Wyoming Association of Municipalities has named Rick Kaysen as Interim Executive Director
At their December 21st board meeting, the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities named Rick Kaysen as Interim Executive Director starting on January 4, 2017, as they also accepted the resignation of current Director Shelley Simonton. Mr. Kaysen, an active Board member of WAM, is currently completing his term as Mayor of Cheyenne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dennis paul dicampli lives Cheyenne Wyoming (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette amarion handf...
|Dec 16
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Who hates cheyenne wyoming?
|Dec 8
|We hate cheyenne ...
|1
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Dec 6
|Marvin
|95
|Justin Coleman is going to prision (Mar '11)
|Dec 3
|J Coleman
|4
|Is anyone fed up with the racist police in chey...
|Nov '16
|Tuna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC