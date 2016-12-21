WTF: Chewbacca Christmas carol; PB&J leads to burglary suspect

Chewbacca is no Bing Crosby, but the Wookie's rendition of "Silent Night" is adding some "Star Wars" flair to the Christmas classic. The site How It Should Have Ended re-mixed audio of Chewie's grunts and growls with clips from several "Star Wars" films to create a video that has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.