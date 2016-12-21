United Blood Services expands hours of operations

United Blood Services is expanding hours at its Casper and Cheyenne donor centers in an effort to make blood donation more convenient for more donors. Effective Monday, Dec. 26, the center at 112 E. 8th Ave. in Cheyenne will be open five days a week, from 10 am - 6 pm Tuesday through Thursday and 7:30 am - 1 pm Friday and Saturday.

