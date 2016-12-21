Laramie County kids shop with cops

Laramie County kids shop with cops

Wednesday Dec 21

The Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department joined forces this year for the Cheyenne area "Shop With A Cop" event. 32 elementary students from the Laramie County School Districts were picked up from their respective schools by an officer and taken to the south Cheyenne Walmart at 580 Livingston Avenue by patrol vehicle.

