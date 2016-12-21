East High School evacuated due to sus...

East High School evacuated due to suspicious smell

Tuesday Dec 20

Students over at East High School in Cheyenne were evacuated around noon on Tuesday after a teacher reported the smell of gas in a science room. As a precaution, school officials immediately evacuated the building and called in the gas company.

