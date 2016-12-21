Cheyenne's Christmas Angels collect b...

Cheyenne's Christmas Angels collect baked good for senior citizens

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KGWN

It's been a community tradition for almost 20 years and once again, Cheyenne's Christmas Angels are working to bring joy to the community. They're helping create baked good baskets for senior citizens that will be alone for the holidays.

