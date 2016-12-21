Cheyenne Police badge updated for 2017
The new design is the first known CPD badge, a replica of the one worn by Officer Edwards when he was killed in the line of duty in 1907. The CPD has existed since 1867, several days after Cheyenne itself was founded as a city.
