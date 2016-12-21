Big zap: Huge new power lines in West get federal OK

In this Jan. 19, 2010 photo, clouds turn orange and purple as the sun sets behind the Happy Jack Wind Farm west of Cheyenne, Wyo. Two power line projects that won federal approval Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, will give a big capacity boost to the Western energy grid, including voltage from potentially the biggest wind farm in the U.S--Anschutz Corporation's Chokecherry-Sierra Madre wind farm in southern Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.