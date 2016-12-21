Big zap: Huge new power lines in West...

Big zap: Huge new power lines in West get federal OK

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Yuma Sun

In this Jan. 19, 2010 photo, clouds turn orange and purple as the sun sets behind the Happy Jack Wind Farm west of Cheyenne, Wyo. Two power line projects that won federal approval Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, will give a big capacity boost to the Western energy grid, including voltage from potentially the biggest wind farm in the U.S--Anschutz Corporation's Chokecherry-Sierra Madre wind farm in southern Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheyenne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dennis paul dicampli lives Cheyenne Wyoming (Mar '16) Dec 21 PSYCHOLOGIST 2
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette amarion handf... Dec 16 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
Who hates cheyenne wyoming? Dec 8 We hate cheyenne ... 1
ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13) Dec 6 Marvin 95
Justin Coleman is going to prision (Mar '11) Dec 3 J Coleman 4
Is anyone fed up with the racist police in chey... Nov '16 Tuna 1
See all Cheyenne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheyenne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Laramie County was issued at December 24 at 11:29AM MST

Cheyenne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheyenne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cheyenne, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,167 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC