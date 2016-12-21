Ballet Wyoming bringing cheer to the ...

Ballet Wyoming bringing cheer to the elderly

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: KGWN

Seeing well intentioned people seeking out the elderly in Cheyenne to bring Christmas Cheer is not something terribly new in town - and that's a good thing. The trend continued on Thursday as Ballet Wyoming sent two of it's dancers into Cheyenne Regional Medical's PACE Program, a daytime, all-inclusive care program for seniors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheyenne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dennis paul dicampli lives Cheyenne Wyoming (Mar '16) Dec 21 PSYCHOLOGIST 2
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette amarion handf... Dec 16 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
Who hates cheyenne wyoming? Dec 8 We hate cheyenne ... 1
ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13) Dec 6 Marvin 95
Justin Coleman is going to prision (Mar '11) Dec 3 J Coleman 4
Is anyone fed up with the racist police in chey... Nov '16 Tuna 1
See all Cheyenne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheyenne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Laramie County was issued at December 24 at 11:29AM MST

Cheyenne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheyenne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cheyenne, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,167 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,139

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC