Are celibacy rules turning clergy into criminals?

Are celibacy rules turning clergy into criminals?

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Q-Notes

Published: December 16, 2016 in Tell Trinity Updated: December 15, 2016 at 6:10 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Dear Trinity, With everything that's been going on in the Catholic Church surrounding celibacy, is celibacy really practical in today's oversexed society? Celibate Thoughts, Portland, OR Dear Celibate Thoughts, Remember back to 2008 when the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Denver paid $5.5 million to settle 18 claims of pedophilia? Immediately, billions of people and I wondered, "Is being sexless in a sexually driven society really possible? Is celibacy too much to ask from even the holiest of men? And is abstinence really that much "more" spiritual or divine than being in a healthy, loving relationship?" Well, I think celibacy might have been practical before gay liberation, Victoria's Secret, "Sex In The City" and before Hollywood turned everything into a love story.

