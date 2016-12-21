Amy Surdam to resign as executive director of Downtown Development Authority
In a letter to the DDA Board of Directors sent out Thursday afternoon, Amy Surdam has announced that she will be resigning as executive director of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority effective January 15th, 2017. This comes a month after losing a bid to Marian Orr for mayor of Cheyenne.
