Coroner: Chicago boy, 12, drowns in church pool

Wednesday Jul 5

Autopsy results showed that a 12-year-old Chicago boy drowned Tuesday in a pool that's part of the Fairhaven Baptist Church complex in Chesterton, officials said. Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris identified the boy as Davion Henderson, and said he was at the pool with a Chicago church group that was visiting Fairhaven, located at 86 E. Oak Hill Road.

