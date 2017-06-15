Cheng Song, Appellant-Cross-Appellee, v. Thomas Iatarola and Theresa...
ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANT Robert A. Welsh, Connor H. Nolan, Harris Welsh & Lukmann, Chesterton, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE Benjamen W. Murphy, Law Office of Ben Murphy, Griffith, Indiana [1] The Iatarolas have filed a petition for rehearing, raising multiple arguments with respect to our opinion in this case. We grant the petition for the limited purpose of addressing their argument about the due diligence phrase in the addendum to their contract for the sale of their real estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Chesterton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Jon Costas as Mayor? (Apr '14)
|Jun 24
|americason
|2
|Viki (Pavlakovic)VanSickle
|Jun '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Jun '17
|Tallman
|13
|Review: Duneland Dermatology - Elizabeth Spring... (Jun '11)
|May '17
|bas
|12
|Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15)
|May '17
|MamD
|2
|Blowinger
|May '17
|Sad Sack
|1
|Ginger Bollinger
|May '17
|Bye Felecia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chesterton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC