Motorcycle crash victim identified
The man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday on southbound Indian 49, south of U.S. 6, has been identified as Christopher Barton, 23, of Chesterton, according to the Porter County coroner's office. Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said his office was dispatched to Porter Regional Hospital at 1:59 p.m. Saturday regarding the death of Barton, which resulted from injuries sustained in the crash.
