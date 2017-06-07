2 found dead in van at Chesterton gas...

2 found dead in van at Chesterton gas station

Yesterday

Workers who pulled into the BP gas station on Indian Boundary Road in Chesterton on their lunch break Wednesday noticed what they thought were two people sleeping in a van outside the convenience store. They contacted store manager Antwan Green, who went to investigate and quickly called police when he discovered the two people appeared to be dead.

