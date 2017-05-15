SONG v. IATAROLA
ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANT, Robert A. Welsh, Connor H. Nolan, Harris Welsh & Lukmann, Chesterton, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE, Benjamen W. Murphy, Law Office of Ben Murphy, Griffith, Indiana [1] Cheng Song planned to purchase land from Thomas and Theresa Iatarola until he discovered that the land was zoned for agricultural use, rather than for industrial use, as had been represented to him. After terminating the purchase agreement, Song sued the Iatarolas for the $150,000 he had placed in escrow.
