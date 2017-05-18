MCS board to vote on Bolinger resignation
The Madison Consolidated Schools board of education will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administration building. The purpose of the meeting will be to accept the resignation of Superintendent Ginger Studebaker-Bolinger, who has been hired as superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation in Chesterton.
