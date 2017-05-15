Bolinger Resigns

Her resignation is effective at the end of the school day May 31, according to a statement released to the Madison Courier. She is leaving to become superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation in Chesterton as of July 1. The district serves about 6,000 students.

