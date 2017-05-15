Bolinger Resigns
Her resignation is effective at the end of the school day May 31, according to a statement released to the Madison Courier. She is leaving to become superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation in Chesterton as of July 1. The district serves about 6,000 students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chesterton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burns Harbor hopes to resolve problems at Rainb... (Mar '10)
|May 11
|Nomen Nescio
|10
|Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu...
|Apr 19
|wow
|2
|Landscaping
|Apr '17
|Kat
|1
|Cici's Pizza - Portage Indiana (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Spooky
|140
|Marie Drake
|Mar '17
|Diablo
|1
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Chris
|12
|area motorcycle clubs (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Big red machine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chesterton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC